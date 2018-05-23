Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

The Feinstein Institute's Marsh Lecture was established as a forum for renowned scientists to share their expertise with Feinstein Institute investigators. Made possible by an endowment from the late Leonard Marsh and his family, the Marsh Lecture honors the memory of Leonard Marsh, co-founder of Snapple Beverage Corporation and a major supporter of the Feinstein Institute. Leonard Marsh's legendary enthusiasm for new ideas and innovations continue to inspire the Feinstein Institute scientific faculty and staff.

Dr. Andersson's lecture titled, "Targeting HMGB1 Offers Exciting Clinical Therapeutic Opportunities," discussed his research examining the use of HMGB1 as a novel strategy to treat inflammatory conditions like sepsis, epilepsy, lupus and arthritis. His work found that HMGB1 acts as a "Mayday signal," notifying the body of injury or infection while enacting inflammation. He believes that identifying methods to block extracellular HMGB1 could provide therapeutic benefit for these conditions.

Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institute, collaborates with Dr. Andersson to study the molecular mechanisms of HMGB1. Dr. Tracey and his Feinstein Institute colleagues are investigating whether electronic devices can successfully block HMGB1 to reduce inflammation – this is part of their work in the emerging field of bioelectronic medicine.

"Scientific knowledge that cures disease is driven by collaborations like the one between the Karolinska Institutet, Dr. Andersson and the Feinstein Institute," said Dr. Tracey. "Dr. Andersson's novel approach to studying HMGB1 and treating inflammation will inspire the discovery of more therapeutic targets for inflammation."

