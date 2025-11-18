Karoo Health Appoints Healthtech and Physician Leader Dr. Aneesh Pakala as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Pakala brings innovation, clinical experience, and strategic expertise to value-based care, strengthening Karoo's best-in-class management team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karoo Health , America's Cardiac Solution®, today announced that it has named Aneesh Pakala, M.D., F.A.C.C., as Chief Medical Officer. As a board-certified cardiologist, healthtech innovator, and value-based care (VBC) leader, Dr. Pakala brings to Karoo a powerful combination of frontline insight and executive acumen.

A seasoned executive and physician with a deep commitment to ethical innovation, Dr. Pakala's career has spanned from a focus on individual patient outcomes to driving equitable, sustainable, and transformative healthcare through value-based initiatives. His leadership experience includes launching the structural heart program at the University of Oklahoma, restructuring the donor safety program at CSL Behring, and driving innovation in value-based care delivery at ArchWell Health.

"We're excited to have Dr. Pakala complete our leadership team with his rare combination of being a board-certified clinician, innovator, and strategic leader," said Karoo Health CEO and Cofounder Ian Koons. "His deep understanding of VBC, from clinical, operational, and payer perspectives, will be instrumental as Karoo continues to scale nationally and redefines how cardiac care is delivered across America."

"Karoo Health's mission deeply resonates with my philosophy that quality, equity, and sustainability must guide the future of healthcare," said Dr. Pakala. "As one of the few physicians who has worked across the full spectrum of VBC, as a primary care provider, cardiologist, consultant, and executive, I'm passionate about building solutions that make a measurable difference for patients and for the system as a whole."

Karoo brought on Dr. Pakala to lead its clinical VBC initiatives, including expansion into nine states with more than 20,000 at-risk lives, in total, beginning in Q1 2026.



As America's Cardiac Solution®, Karoo Health is transforming cardiac care. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States , with one person dying every 34 seconds due to cardiovascular illness. Deploying an exclusive mix of AI-powered technology and specialized care grounded in value-based principles, Karoo Health enables cardiology provider networks, health plans, and risk-bearing entities to seamlessly transition to, and succeed in, cardiac value-based care and excel in outcomes-driven initiatives. For more information, visit www.karoohealth.com or connect on LinkedIn .

