Karoo Health Further Strengthens Prominent Leadership Across Technology Innovation and Growth with Strategic Executive Hires

Appointments of Daniel Litvak as Chief Technology Officer and Rick Christiansen as Vice President of Network Development Support Continued Transformation of Cardiac Care in America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karoo Health Inc, America's Cardiac Solution®, today announced the appointments of Daniel Litvak as Chief Technology Officer and Rick Christiansen as Vice President of Network Development, reinforcing its commitment to technology innovation and national expansion as the company continues to scale its groundbreaking solutions for cardiac care.

Karoo Health currently enables cardiology networks, health systems, and health plans to transition to and succeed in cardiac value-based care through its combination of proprietary technology and dedicated on-site and virtual care teams.

CTO Daniel Litvak is a seasoned founder and executive. He previously served as CTO of two venture-backed startups, Epistemix and Fishidy, and built an innovative and multidisciplinary technology agency known for its unique combination of technical prowess and speed of delivery. In his previous roles, he managed cross-functional product, engineering, and design teams, while leading complex system integrations.

At Karoo, Litvak will guide continued advancement of the company's proprietary platform, strengthen interoperability across provider and payer partners, and ensure that technology and architecture innovation continues to cement Karoo's dominant market position.

"Scaling cardiac value-based care requires systems that are resilient, interoperable, and designed for long-term expansion," said Litvak. "I'm excited to apply my experience building and integrating complex platforms to further strengthen Karoo's technology foundation as the organization grows."

Rick Christiansen, a dynamic and seasoned network executive, joins Karoo Health with more than 24 years of experience in provider engagement, network strategy, and value-based care enablement. His leadership roles at Inova, Privia, Highmark, and Aetna have included directing large-scale provider network expansion initiatives and advancing alignment between physician organizations and health plans.

As Vice President of Network Development, Christiansen will oversee Karoo's national cardiology network strategy, unlocking partner profitability and growth through dynamic partnerships architected and offered only by Karoo.

"Building strong, sustainable provider partnerships requires both strategic alignment and operational clarity," said Christiansen. "Karoo's model supports cardiology networks and health plans in working toward shared performance goals, and I look forward to helping expand that collaboration nationwide."

"These appointments come at a pivotal time in Karoo's growth trajectory," said Ian Koons, CEO and co-founder of Karoo Health. "Daniel and Rick add key roles to our team, and we're excited to see them round out our best-in-class leadership and help fulfill Karoo's mission of reimagining cardiac care across the nation."

Karoo Health continues to expand across the country, partnering with leading cardiology networks and health plans spanning all product lines, to provide novel solutions at every touchpoint within cardiovascular care.

About Karoo Health

As America's Cardiac Solution®, Karoo Health is transforming cardiac care. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with one person dying every 34 seconds due to cardiovascular illness. Deploying an exclusive mix of proprietary technology and specialized care grounded in value-based principles, Karoo Health enables cardiology networks, health systems, and health plans to seamlessly transition to and succeed in cardiac value-based care and excel in outcomes-driven initiatives. For more information, visit www.karoohealth.com or connect on LinkedIn.

