Karrot Partners with Children International to Empower Children's Futures

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karrot, a leading channel revenue growth platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Children International, a renowned organization committed to empowering children and youth to achieve their full potential.

CI Logo

At Karrot, we believe that growth goes beyond the realm of business. As we help our clients thrive and expand their channel revenue, we also recognize the importance of giving back to society. With this in mind, we have established a profound alliance with Children International to make a tangible difference in the lives of children worldwide.

By pledging a portion of our fees directly to Children International, we are actively contributing to their impactful initiatives. This collaboration enables us to play a crucial role in nurturing the growth and development of children, creating lasting positive change in their lives.

"Our partnership with Karrot Rewards means more children and families from vulnerable communities globally will have equitable access to quality education, healthcare, employment training, and other essential services." – Kristen Mallory, Global Director of Programs at Children International

Children International works tirelessly to break the cycle of poverty by providing children with vital resources, educational opportunities, healthcare, and mentorship. Together with Children International, Karrot aims to empower children, unlocking their potential and offering them a brighter future.

"Our partnership with Children International aligns perfectly with our core values and mission. By empowering children and youth, we are investing in a better world," said Ernie Naylor, CEO at Karrot. "We are excited to combine our expertise in channel revenue growth with Children International's impactful programs to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children worldwide."

Through this partnership, Karrot clients can take pride in knowing that their business growth is directly contributing to transforming lives and creating opportunities for vulnerable children. Together, we are fostering hope, breaking barriers, and inspiring positive change.

For more information about Karrot's partnership with Children International or to join us in empowering children's futures, please visit www.thekarrot.com or www.children.org/partners

About Karrot

Karrot is a leading channel revenue growth platform dedicated to empowering businesses to accelerate their growth through innovative strategies and solutions. With a focus on driving results, Karrot partners with clients to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable success.

About Children International

Children International is a global nonprofit organization that empowers children and youth to break the cycle of poverty. By providing life-changing opportunities, essential resources, and mentorship, Children International helps children unlock their potential and create a better future for themselves and their communities.

