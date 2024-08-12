Kar's Nuts Unveils Game-Changing M&M'S® Co-Branded Trail Mix Line

Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M'S® and Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M'S® Available Nationwide

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a national leader in snacks and treats, steps up to the plate with a winning collaboration featuring America's favorite trail mix brand, Kar's Nuts and iconic candy brand, M&M'S®! The partnership hits a homerun with two irresistible snack mixes, perfect for any occasion -- Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M'S® and Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M'S® are hitting store shelves now at select retailers nationwide.

Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M'S® features a mouth-watering blend of M&M'S® Caramel Candies, M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Candies, roasted and salted peanuts, and crunchy butter toffee peanuts, delivering the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavors.

Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M'S® knocks it out of the park with its combination of M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Candies, M&M'S® Peanut Butter Candies, M&M'S® Peanut Candies, roasted and salted peanuts, honey-roasted peanuts, and tart dried cranberries, perfectly balancing sweetness with a zing of tartness.

"We are excited to join forces with Mars on the highly anticipated collaboration between Kar's and M&M'S®, introducing two delicious new snack mixes: Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M'S® and Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M'S®," remarked Jennifer Bauer, Second Nature Brands' Chief Marketing Officer. "The sweet and salty fusion of flavors has always been a favorite among snack lovers, and these unique mixes combine the best of both worlds, creating an awesome snack experience that will be a hit with both Kar's and M&M'S® fans."

With the perfect blend of taste, convenience, and quality, Kar's Nuts continues to set the standard for snacking excellence. Discover the irresistible new snack mixes that are perfect for any snack occasion at select retailers now!

About Kar's Nuts

We didn't set out to change the way people snack, but we did have a hunch that combining perfectly roasted and salted nuts, naturally sweet raisins, tasty cocoa gems and crunchy sunflower kernels would produce a winning Sweet 'n Salty Mix® flavor and America agreed. Since its humble beginnings in 1933 selling roasted nuts outside Detroit's Tiger Stadium, Kar's Nuts has become a nationwide snack sensation, creating flavor combinations inspired by classic American recipes. Whether you find us in your local convenience store, club store or nearest vending machine, you're sure to find our grab-and-go snacks delicious. And it all started with good ol' roasted peanuts. Kar's products are gluten free and kosher certified. It's simply just good stuff! For more information, visit karsnuts.com .

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading portfolio of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Its family of brands includes Kar's Nuts®, the #1 branded trail mix, Second Nature Snacks®, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snack and trail mixes, Sahale Snacks®, a leader in globally-inspired, sustainably-sourced snack mixes, Sanders Chocolates®, the leader in small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, and Brownie Brittle®, the original thin and crispy brownie snack. Second Nature Brands products are distributed throughout North America and are also available for purchase online. www.secondnaturebrandsus.com

