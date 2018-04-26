Kars4Kids donors give high marks to charity, survey results show

Commissioned by Princeton Strategic Communications and conducted by ADM Marketing, the survey polled over 600 Kars4Kids donors to understand their perceptions of Kars4Kids and assess the motivations for their donations. The survey determined that 90% of those polled were motivated by helping children facing challenges, while more than four in five were also driven by easily getting rid of their car (81%) or receiving a tax deduction (82%).

"Our donors appreciate our programs, especially our younger donors," said Wendy Kirwan, Kars4Kids Director of Media Relations. "They also appreciate the ease and convenience of our donation process."

Kars4Kids donors also give the charity high marks for courtesy, ease, knowledgeability, and promptness in delivering tax notifications. 71% said they are likely to donate again, with more recent donors being even more likely to make donations again. "Given that the opportunity to donate a car or other non-cash assets may not come often, we were pleased to find that a large percentage of our donors expect to donate again," said Kirwan.

About Kars4Kids

Kars4Kids is a national Jewish nonprofit organization providing mentorship, educational support and year-round programs to develop children and teens into productive members of society. Over 400,000 donors have joined us by donating cars, boats or real estate, capitalizing on an easy way to impact thousands of lives. For more information, go to www.kars4kids.org.

