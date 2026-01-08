Karsan Makes a Splash at CES 2026 with Its Field-Proven Autonomous Solutions

Karsan unveiled "Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence)" to the world

ISTANBUL, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karsan, a world-leading technology-focused mobility brand in next-generation public transport, brought the future of smart and autonomous mobility to the stage at CES 2026. The company presented its next-generation autonomous models with field-proven experience and introduced its Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision to the world.

Karsan Automotive at CES 2026

Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "Karsan AI is positioned as a mobility intelligence that perceives, makes instant decisions and continuously learns. The future is not only electric, but also intelligent. In addition to producing zero-emission vehicles, Karsan's vision is also to design the future of cities with autonomous and intelligent transportation solutions."

"The secret to Karsan's autonomous success lies in strong partnerships and an end-to-end solution approach. At CES 2026, we chose to share our Karsan AI approach and our vision representing the new era of mobility." he continued.

With its vision of being 'One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility,' and playing a pioneering role in the transformation of public transport worldwide, Karsan continues to keep its finger on the pulse of the industry and consumer needs. In fact, Karsan-branded electric and autonomous vehicles are already part of everyday life in many countries, including North American markets such as the US and Canada, Japan and many European countries.

Karsan CEO Okan Baş added: "This approach takes our participation in the trade-show beyond an exhibition activity, transforming it into a powerful and strategic technological move on the path to becoming a global brand. With CES 2026, we conveyed our philosophy of approaching mobility with KARSAN AI to visitors from around the world. In doing so, we transformed our exhibition space into a global showcase for our brand's capabilities at the heart of the technology world.

Autonomous e-JEST: the new member of the family

The Autonomous e-JEST, which was introduced to the North America in November, is one of the newest and most powerful members of the Karsan AI family. Representing a significant step in Karsan's autonomous intelligence journey, it brings together four years of field experience gained with the Autonomous e-ATAK and the e-JEST model, which has become a global reference in urban public transportation over the past seven years.

Having successfully completed FMVSS and Altoona tests and entered the US market after approximately five years of preparation, Karsan is now actively operating nearly 200 electric vehicles in North America. The first orders for 10 units of the Autonomous e-JEST from North America, demonstrate that Karsan's solutions are finding resonance in the micro-transit and on-demand mobility sectors.

"Autonomous technology is not a short-term testing ground for us, but a long-term journey," said Baş. "Today, we have over 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometres) of autonomous driving experience, over 60,000 passengers transported, and a success rate of 99.5%. This clearly demonstrates that autonomous public transport works in the field and is scalable."

