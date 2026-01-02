Karsan Prepares to Take the Stage in Las Vegas with New Generation Technologies!

Karsan AI to be Unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas!

Karsan Ready for CES 2026

Karsan, the world's technology-focused mobility brand in new generation public transport, is preparing to participate in CES 2026, one of the leading technology trade shows. At the expo, Okan Baş, CEO of the brand that will introduce its Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision, said: "Karsan AI is positioned as a mobility intelligence that perceives, makes instant decisions and continuously learns. The future is not only electric, but also intelligent. The secret to Karsan's autonomous success lies in strong partnerships and an end-to-end solution approach. While sharing our Karsan AI philosophy with global audience at CES, we aim to use our presence as a powerful showcase of our vision."

With its vision of being 'One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility,' Karsan, which plays a pioneering role in the transformation of public transport worldwide, is preparing to make an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, where the latest innovations and trends in the world of technology are showcased. At the show, which will be held in Las Vegas, USA, from 6 to 9 January 2026, Karsan will introduce its Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision to the world with the field-proven experience of its new generation autonomous models.

Karsan is shaping the future of mobility on a global scale!

For Karsan, the exhibition serves as a strategic platform to showcase its autonomous vision, field-proven technological expertise, and global mobility approach to the world. It will host the global introduction of Karsan's innovative AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision. Taking the company's 'Electric Evolution' journey one step further, KARSAN AI represents a holistic approach to the era of smart mobility. Positioning Karsan AI as a mobility intelligence that perceives, makes instant decisions and continuously learns, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "The future of the industry is not only electric, but also smart. This approach demonstrates Karsan's vision of manufacturing not only zero-emission vehicles but also designing the future of cities with autonomous and smart transportation solutions. As a company, the secret to our success in autonomy lies in strong partnerships and our end-to-end solution approach."

CES is a global showcase for Karsan's innovative technologies!

Emphasising that participating in CES is a powerful and strategic technological move towards becoming a global brand, Okan Baş said, "At CES 2026, we will convey our philosophy of mobility with KARSAN AI to visitors from all over the world. For us, the exhibition represents a global stage where we strategically position our brand's capabilities at the very center of the global technology ecosystem. Here, we aim to use our presence as a powerful showcase of our vision."

