Karthik Kumar Added to UTD's FD-Tech Center Advisory Board

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) has announced the addition of Karthik Kumar to the Board of Advisors for its Center for the Management of Financial and Digital Asset Technologies (FD-Tech Center) within in the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

In partnership with industry, policymakers, academia and the local business community, the FD-Tech Center conducts research, hosts custom executive training and investigates emerging trends across all components of the fintech ecosystem. The center's primary goal is to help financial services firms in their ability to manage and monetize data as assets, fostering more value and efficiency by leveraging new information technologies such as blockchain, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning and others.

Kumar is the EVP & COO of LendArch, an innovation think tank leading the U.S. Mortgage industry towards disruptive digital and cognitive solutions. Known as a digital disruptor, he has spent 20 years in consulting, solution architecture, operations, and project and compliance management. Kumar is an international speaker on digital transformation. He is a Chartered Accountant, a LEAD Alumni from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, a Six Sigma Black Belt, COPC certified and a Certified Residential Underwriter from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Kumar is an advocate for youth mental health and Member of The Board of Advisors for Sky Schools.

Dr. Vijay Mookerjee, Charles and Nancy Davidson Chair from Naveen Jindal School of Management—UTD expressed, "We are delighted to welcome Karthik to the advisory board of the FD-Tech Center. Karthik will bring deep business insights and industry connections. We will use his network power to disseminate our fintech research to make it available to firms as well as Jindal's students."

"I am honored to join such a revered institution, one that shares my same passion for developing more competency in this space," Kumar said. "Students experience real-world problems, learning how to apply rapid fintech advancements and translate them into value and competitive advantages," he continued.

The center delivers targeted executive programs in this area, responding to leadership challenges and opportunities in the job market created by Fintech and Digital Asset Management. UTD students gain leading and high-demand knowledge and skills to facilitate business transformation and growth in the finance industry.

