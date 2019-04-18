Karting Miami - First Indoor, Electric Go Kart Track in South Florida with Open-Wheeled Cars - Coming Soon to Dezerland Park

MIAMI, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Miami's ever expanding indoor amusement park, Dezerland Park, will soon be celebrating the Grand Opening of their brand-new Karting Miami attraction. With the 50,000-square-foot track laid and the electric go-karts charged and painted, few finishing touches are still left before the lights are turned on before Summer 2019.



The attraction will become the first indoor, electric go kart track in South Florida with open-wheeled go karts powered exclusively by lithium ion batteries. The state-of-the-art karts produce zero emissions and will avoid polluting the indoor facility with hazardous fumes like their gas-powered counterparts. Already popular in the United Kingdom, Karting Miami will bring a fully immersive European racing experience with music, HD video and LED lighting that is unlike anything currently offered South Florida.



Presale tickets are currently available online: Get 33% off all Karting Miami tickets and packages during the presale event at https://dezerlandpark.com/attractions/kartingmiami/.



Karting Miami features the all new EcoVolt NG+ from BIZ Karts, updated for 2019 from the EcoVolt NG to be fully electric and more technologically advanced. The fleet is comprised of 21 adult-sized go karts, reaching speeds of up to 45mph, and six EcoVolt Junior karts, reaching speeds of up to 25mph. The facility encompasses 50,000 square feet of track, making it the longest in South Florida, and will offer a Super Track, Adult Track, and Junior Track for younger, smaller drivers. Karting Miami will also feature bumper cars, racing simulators, and a mini arcade game room. There will be a full-service restaurant offering a full bar and seating area with views of the main track as well as three party rooms.



"We are extremely excited for the opening of Karting Miami," said Michael Dezer, Owner of Dezerland Park. "Dezerland Park is already the go-to place for community and family entertainment in South Florida and we are excited to add this very special attraction to the mix. It's going to be a racing experience far beyond others in the area and is sure to become the hub of the park."



Karting Miami is expected to become a centerpiece for Dezerland Park, but is only the first of many more additions planned for the park's expansion. Indoor skydiving, paintball and ziplining are all scheduled to open during 2019, and updates to Dezerland Park's current offerings are already underway.

About Dezerland Park

Learn more at www.dezerlandpark.com.



