Kartra All-in-One Business Platform Helps Creators, Freelancers and Experts Earn Over $1.5 Billion in Revenue; Announces Significant Platform Upgrade

Surge in solopreneurship drives demand for unified marketing, CRM, e-commerce, automation and AI content generation tools to launch, grow and scale online businesses from day one.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kartra, the all-in-one online business platform for creators, freelancers and experts, announced customers have earned over $1.5 billion on the platform to-date and unveiled a major upgrade to help entrepreneurs launch, grow and make a living from their online business faster than ever.

Solopreneurs - businesses that include creators, freelancers, experts, coaches and consultants - have become a major economic force in the United States. They account for over 80% of U.S. small businesses - 27.1 million - according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. And with the rise in freelance and flexible work models, this trend is only accelerating. A recent Upwork study found 38% of the U.S. workforce freelanced last year, contributing a staggering $1.27 trillion to the economy - a 78% increase since 2014.

Today's major Kartra upgrade is purpose-built to meet the needs of this rapidly expanding market, integrating a full suite of powerful content creation, marketing, CRM, and e-commerce tools into a single, intuitive platform. With its simplicity, automation, and personalized onboarding, Kartra makes it easy to start and scale a sustainable online business from day one, without the hassle and expense of juggling multiple applications.

"Solopreneurs are reshaping employment in today's economy," said Darren Hakeman, CEO of Kartra and Genesis Digital. "Creators, freelancers, experts and 'in-person' businesses have earned over $1.5 billion using Kartra to convert one-to-one business models to one-to-many. Today's upgrade to Kartra's business platform will help our customers quickly launch and scale their business online - lowering the bar to entry and helping them make a living doing what they love."

More than 60,000 experts, creators, coaches, consultants and marketers have trusted Kartra to build and grow their businesses online. The powerful all-in-one platform scales as businesses grow, enabling customers to focus on their own area of expertise while Kartra simplifies content creation, marketing and sales to maximize their revenue potential.

"Kartra completely transformed my business," said Fo Alexander, certified financial educator (CFEI) and founder of the Monetized Mom Community. "I replaced five different marketing and sales tools, saved money, and simplified everything into one platform. Now I can focus on growing my business without the technical headaches, and I have more time to spend with my family."

The upgraded Kartra platform is available to new and existing customers today. Updates include artificial intelligence (AI) content generation, done-for-you campaigns, quick start templates, streamlined navigation, and advanced search and filtering capabilities. Learn more and get started with a free trial at www.kartra.com .

About Kartra

Kartra, a product of Genesis Digital, is the all-in-one business platform used by more than 60,000 experts, creators, coaches, consultants and marketers to build, launch, and scale their online businesses. Kartra simplifies content creation, marketing, and sales, helping customers focus on their expertise while turning their passion into a sustainable business. Learn more at www.kartra.com .

