Karuschain Speaks on the Impact of Blockchain in Mining at the World Blockchain Summit Dubai

GIBRALTAR, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that take place in 10+ destinations around the world. The event connects global blockchain innovators and technology players in this space including emerging startups – with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors and blockchain developers.

Taking place at the Jumeirah Towers in Dubai, a recent hub for blockchain activity the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is positioned to lead the charge in the acceptance of cryptocurrency in the region, with a strategy that aims for 50% of all government transactions to occur through blockchain by 2021. The summit will feature enterprise use-cases, government use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, blockchain exhibition and startup pitch competitions.

Karuschain CEO Richard Verkley has been invited to make a keynote presentation at the event as a thought leader for the use of blockchain to revolutionize the mining sector. Verkley says, "Mining is an essential industry. Without mining, we would not have key metals and technological innovation would be lost. Blockchain brings significant cost-saving and efficiencies to mining, enabling the industry to shed its older image and allows the sector to be seen for its essential role in global innovation."

The Karuschain team is uniquely positioned in the market to readily address mining's biggest problems head-on. The company's goal is to partner with forward-thinking organizations that value innovation, blockchain transparency and data security to make a positive impact on the conflict minerals supply chain.

