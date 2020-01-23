GIBRALTAR, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karuschain has announced that CEO Richard Verkley will reveal the launch of its latest MVP at Blockchain Impact, 2020 Perspectives this January 22nd in Singapore.

The news comes soon after the company disclosed the enormous success of its first private sale, whereby 32.5 million KRS tokens, 10% of the total token allocation earmarked for the sale, were sold out. In fact, demand was so great that the final private sale token allocation and sale superseded the original allocation by more than 30%.

Karuschain to Present First Operational Blockchain Use Case for The Precious Metals Supply Chain in Singapore

Karuschain is now moving into the next stage of funding and today launched its public IEO on the LATOKEN Exchange. Following this recent success, the team has been invited to speak as thought leaders on supply chain management and present the latest in its technological developments with partners and mining technology giants MineRP in Singapore.

Blockchain Impact, 2020 Perspectives is an exclusive event held at the Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore. The event connects global blockchain innovators with regional investors and crypto enthusiasts. An invite only and exclusive after party will follow at Singapore's prestigious 1-Altitude. The event will be moderated by the Blockchain Association of Singapore's chairman Anson Zeall and will feature a Keynote hosted by BIKI, attended by CEO Ethan Ng and a panel featuring experts like Liquid's Head of Listings, focusing on blockchain's most promising use case - supply chain.

The keynote titled "Exchange what next" will be hosted by well-known crypto exchange BiKi, which focuses on the global market growth and currently has more than 1.5 million registered users with 130,000 daily active users worldwide. A panel of blockchain enthusiasts, startups and investors alike will gather to discuss the many benefits of blockchain for supply chain. The panel description states; blockchain can be applied to many supply chain challenges across a multitude of industries, such as complicated record keeping, data security, proof or providence & reliable tracking of products. As a fully automated & less corruptible alternative to centralized databases, this panel discusses the many ways in which blockchain can be useful & improve supply chains.

In addition to presenting its new MVP, Karuschain will also take part in the aforementioned panel, speaking as thought leaders, having recently completed proof of technology with partners MineRP, to discuss why blockchain implementation is the perfect solution for the precious metals mining supply chain. Karuschain CEO Richard Verkley says, "With widespread use cases throughout the finance industry, the potential impact of blockchain in supply chain management is among the first true blockchain success stories. And as new use cases are discovered, organizations like healthcare or shipping, or indeed the precious metals mining industry are realizing blockchain's untapped potential to tackle long-standing issues around efficiency, data integrity, transparency, information sharing and traceability."

Karuschain is a blockchain technology platform for the precious metals mining industry, giving mining companies a powerful tool to ensure data integrity, safeguard human rights, reduce risks and improve environmental regulations in their supply chain.

