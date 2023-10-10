KARV Communications Becomes KARV, Reflecting the Evolution of Firm's Capabilities

News provided by

KARV

10 Oct, 2023, 10:23 ET

KARV Team Also Adds Former TIME Magazine Journalist and CNN News Producer, Alana Abramson

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KARV Communications today announced a new name: KARV, reflecting the evolution of our industry and the services the firm provides to its growing base of global clients, including multinational corporations, governments and government-funded entities, and non-profit organizations.  

KARV captures the fact that the firm's clients around the world have increasingly looked to it for strategic advisory services, public affairs/issues management, and CEO counseling capabilities – remits beyond the crisis management, litigation support and strategic PR activities that KARV has provided since its founding in 2012.

"Our new name reflects how the range of services our firm provides to clients has evolved and expanded beyond the definition of communications," said Andrew Frank, Founder and President of KARV. "While our strategic communications services remain a cornerstone offering for clients, in recent years several of our business and government clients have asked the KARV team to counsel them on complex business and organizational strategies and issues management challenges. While these assignments go hand-in-hand with our reputation management and strategic communications work, they also demand advice on a broader strategic level that can help clients navigate challenges, overcome obstacles to success, and devise pathways to growth and expansion."

The newest member of the KARV team is former journalist and news producer Alana Abramson. Alana previously served as a White House and congressional reporter for TIME Magazine and also worked for both ABC News and CNN. She holds a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

"KARV's foundational commitment to providing stellar service remains intact as we help clients with the strategic advice and insightful guidance they need to move forward in today's exceptionally unpredictable world," Frank concluded.

KARV has updated it website to reflects the firm's new name and enhanced capabilities.  Please visit www.KARV.global for more information.

About KARV:

KARV is a boutique advisory firm based in New York City that offers strategic support to enterprises and organizations around the world. The KARV team provides insightful analysis and actionable solutions to help companies, governments, and organizations achieve their goals, seize opportunities, and solve complex problems.

KARV is recognized by Chambers & Partners as a leading provider of both Litigation Communications and Crisis PR & Communications services. KARV is a member of the Crisis & Litigation Communicator's Alliance (CLCA), a global network of PR consulting firms at the forefront of Crisis Management and Strategic Legal Communication.

Media Contact:

Eric Andrus

[email protected]
+1 212.333.0267

SOURCE KARV

