Karya Property Management's Karya Kares Program Excels in Rental Assistance Program

In the past, Karya Kares has cemented its commitment to offering rental assistance to select recipients experiencing adversity. This is especially prevalent now in the wake of Covid-19, forcing many to turn to alternative measures in order to maintain a safe place to live.

Karya Kares has donated significantly in both rental assistance and PPE (personal protective equipment) funds to those negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Karya Kares founder Swapnil Agarwal has indicated support in the form of rental relief to those affected by the virus up to $4 million in total rental assistance . Karya Kares' sister company, Karya Property Management , manages ~20,000 multifamily apartments across the country, over half of which are located within the Houston area. As a subset charity program of Karya Property Management, Karya Kares is highly unique in that it was created for the sole purpose of providing goodwill and benefaction to others in need in a sustainable fashion.

The Karya Kares Rental Assistance program was first established in October of 2019 with the goal of helping a few residents a month who were facing financial challenges such as medical bills, accidents, death, and unemployment. This financial assistance, along with all future forms of assistance, is not classified as a loan and is not required to be repaid by the recipient. Karya Property Management developed the program with a drive to help foster a greater sense of connection and dedication to one's fellow man, building on a sense of community in areas in dire need of financial relief. When Covid-19 first emerged in the Spring of 2020, Karya Kares increased the number of residents aided, ultimately providing assistance to over 1,000 struggling families.

The non-profit organization plans on continuing to give back to the Houston community and all communities that it can serve, allowing people to have the chance to fulfill their rent requests on time and with ease. As a 501(c)(3) registered organization, Karya Kares maintains its desire to bring hope in the midst of darkness, making a change for the better across all boards on both a regional and global scale.

