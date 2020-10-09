Karyn Turk, Former Mrs. Florida & iHeartRadio Show Host, Joins The Freedom Tour

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyn Turk, former Mrs. Florida, iHeartRadio host, right-wing activist, political commentator, and host on "Behind The Headlines" announced she is joining The Freedom Tour USA and will be speaking at their March on Washington on October 17, 2020.

Karyn Turk is no stranger to the fight for freedom as she captured national media attention in early 2020 after losing a bitter battle with her mother's court-appointed guardian over the use of her mother's social security funds. The media ran wild with headlines such as "The Palm Beach Socialite Charged with Scamming the Elderly" when in reality, Karyn had been fighting for her mother's freedom from corruption in the guardianship system and fighting against the nursing home neglect that her mother suffered.

Karyn ultimately took a plea and received a misdemeanor for inaccurately reporting the use of a small portion of her mother's social security funds since the guardian technically had full control of her mother's assets. Turk had to serve 30 days in a maximum-security prison for this misdemeanor charge.

Since her release, Turk has become a more prominent figure in the fight for freedom, using her own experiences as a catalyst for change. Turk has fought back against guardianship fraud by working with the Center for Estate Administration Reform (CEAR). Turk launched a series on youtube.com titled "Behind The Headlines" to help showcase the inaccuracies in media reporting, especially when it comes to conservative topics and personalities. Her series aims to expose the real truth behind some of the nation's biggest stories. Turk also has a conservative radio show, Red America Radio, that airs on iheartradio.com Mondays at 7 pm.

If you would like to hear Karyn Turk speak, you can attend The Freedom Tour on October 17 in Washington, D.C., from 12 pm-3 pm. The tour starts at the Washington Monument with a march ending at Lafayette Square.

The Freedom Tour and March is run by 1776 Forever Free, a constitutional organization that supports all Americans that stand by the red, white, and blue www.1776foreverfree.com

