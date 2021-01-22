Karyn Turk, Mrs. Florida 2016, Leads a Group of Concerned Citizens in Boca Raton to Protest Against Censorship

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, at 10 am, a group of concerned citizens led by Karyn Turk, Mrs. Florida 2016, will peacefully protest Big Tech Censorship at Bed, Bath & Beyond at 1400 C University Commons in Boca Raton, Florida.

This protest is fueled by the announcement by Bed, Bath, and Beyond that they will no longer carry the "My Pillow" brand, caving to left-leaning influencers who have rallied against "My Pillow" CEO Mike Lindell due to his support of former President Donald J. Trump. "My Pillow" exclusively manufactures its products entirely in the USA and employs approximately 1,500 fellow Americans, and has consistently proven to be a loyal American brand.

The protest is led by Karyn Turk, Mrs. Florida 2016, weekly Newsmax contributor and host of "Behind The Headlines". Joining her is well-known activist Steven Alembik who was recently awarded the faith and freedom award from the New Journey PAC.

"Big box retailers should know that it is a mistake to allow the social media trends to dictate their store policies. Consumers are perfectly able to make their own buying choices without intervention to pull products because big tech wants to silence American voices—mostly conservative ones." "Our first amendment, which gives YOU the right to speak freely, is under vicious attack. This issue goes beyond partisan politics. Freedom of speech is a unified belief, a constitutional right, something that every American should embrace and defend," stated Turk.

Saturday's protest comes on the heels of a series of conservative censorships from "Big Tech" companies, including Twitter's lifetime ban of President's Trump's account, Apple, Amazon, and Google removing conservative social media site Parler from their services and big-box retailers decision to stop carrying conservative-led brand "My Pillow." Citizens outraged by Big Tech's continual silencing of their voices are encouraged to attend this peaceful protest to support their First Amendment Rights.

