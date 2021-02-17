Karyn Turk Takes South Florida Radio By Storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of popular podcasts and You Tube segments of her "Behind The Headlines" show, former Mrs. Florida, political activist and commentator Karyn Turk is officially hitting the radio airwaves in Palm Beach County to drop "truthbombs" on a much wider scale starting Saturday, February 20th, 2021 from 3-3:30pm on WJNO 1290AM. The podcast, including exclusive content will be available on I-Heart, Spotify, I-Tunes and others.

Behind the Headlines with Karyn Turk Karyn Turk

Behind The Headlines is an investigative series that takes viewers "behind the headlines" of the nation's biggest stories to highlight the inaccuracies of headlines to actual facts and present viewers with a different perspective. Behind The Headlines covers the biggest stories in politics, entertainment, finance and even scandal- uncovering the truth that the mainstream media tries to hide.

"With all eyes on our phones and devices 24/7, it's all about views for most outlets. Fake News is created with salacious click bait headlines designed to promote a narrative often devoid of actual facts; headlines that are meant to intentionally mislead for the sake of viewership. I believe in getting to the bottom of the story, I believe in telling all sides and letting the listener decide what the truth is," explained Turk.

"When salacious headlines about the politically motivated charges against my family and myself hit the wire, and the fake news about us was everywhere, I knew I had to do this show and bring viewers the real stories behind the misleading headlines. We can be aggressive and salacious in our own right, but we will actually bring the facts to our listeners," said Turk.

Fellow South Florida resident and internationally recognized tax expert Julio Gonzalez, the CEO of Engineered Tax Services, will join Turk on a weekly basis for a "Death & Taxes" segment. Gonzalez's segment will focus on the economy, taxes and how the Biden administration tax changes will affect Americans. Gonzalez is a member of the Forbes Finance Council, a Turning Point USA Board Member and a member of the Heritage Foundation.

CONTACT:

Kristin Davis at ThinkRight PR

212-920-9918

[email protected]

SOURCE Karyn Turk