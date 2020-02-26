Karyn Turk Wonders What She Did To Warrant Her Going To Prison? 'Is It Because I'm A Conservative Commentator?'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyn Turk claimed today she is facing a prison sentence primarily because she is conservative commentator, a friend of Roger Stone and a business advisor to Republicans.

Her attorneys, Peter Ticktin of The Ticktin Law Group and J. Ron Denman of Bleakley, Bavol, Denman and Grace, sent letters to Attorney General William Barr and to the White House extolling her high character and her innocence of charges filed by a nursing home where Turk alleges its negligence caused her mother to suffer severe bed sores.

Ticktin, a school mate of President Trump at the New York Military Academy, whose book "What Makes Trump Tick" is set for release this spring, vouched for Ms. Turk's honesty as a journalist.

"I know Ms. Turk to pursue truth above all else evident in her journalism. It's ironic someone of such high caliber should be hobbled by an Assistant U.S. Attorney highly motivated to bring her down. Karyn has paid full restitution, has no criminal history and dozens of letters were written on her behalf."

Her commentary in support of our President unfortunately elevated the opportunity for her to be caught in a crossfire so evident in this politically-charged case, including a letter-writing campaign to Democratic officials.

Ms. Turk charges the civil suit that started this was brought by alleged politically connected lawyers, Brian O'Connell and Ashley Crispin, who she said lost a $16.4 million jury trial in 2018, when "a strikingly similar guardianship case backfired on them."

Ron Denman highlights the backstory like this:

"Ms. Nicol [professional guardian], her counsel and the American Finnish Village used every mechanism possible to claim illegal activity so that they could pressure Ms. Turk into paying obligations on behalf of her mother.

"By engaging in unfair tactics designed to create outrage against Ms. Turk, she was subject to scorn, embarrassment and public contempt as well as from what was included in the sentencing transcript by U.S. Federal Magistrate."

If an appellate court Motion to Stay isn't granted, Karyn will report to prison for 30 days on March 2. Bill Dean has filed an unlawful death suit alleging her mother died with horrific signs of abuse. Karyn allowed the Guardian appointment, not understanding it was a tactic to thwart her attempts to get her mom proper care.

