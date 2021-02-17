Karyopharm Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Michael Kauffman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at SVB Leerink's 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. Details regarding these upcoming virtual investor conferences are below.

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: 9:10 AM Eastern Time

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following each fireside chat.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

