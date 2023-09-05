Karyopharm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Podium presentation

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chats, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following each presentation.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic neoplasms and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.