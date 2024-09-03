Karyopharm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Podium presentation
Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

A live webcast of these events, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay following the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and first­in­class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex­U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

 

