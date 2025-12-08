Karyopharm to Participate in Baird's Biotech Discovery Series

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Dec 08, 2025, 07:00 ET

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team and Dr. Claire Harrison will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of Baird's Biotech Discovery Series on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Dr. Harrison is Professor of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Clinical Director at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and a leading international expert in myelofibrosis.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay following the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in 50 ex-U.S. territories and countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

