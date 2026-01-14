Kasa Enters into Strategic Combination with Mint House

Strategic expansion solidifies Kasa as the industry leader in flexible accommodations and creates a best-in-class commercial operation to service corporate and leisure guests

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler, today announced that it has entered into a strategic combination with Mint House, a premium residential hospitality operator of nearly 1,000 units nationwide. As part of this transaction, Mint House's properties across premier U.S. markets will be integrated into Kasa's platform.

Under the terms of the transaction, Kasa will take over properties in premier U.S. markets, including the landmark 70 Pine building in Lower Manhattan, an iconic Art Deco tower in Lower Manhattan which features a state-of-the-art fitness center, gourmet market, and the Michelin-starred restaurants Crown Shy and SAGA. In addition, the transaction expands Kasa's footprint across multiple high-growth, premier markets including Washington, D.C., Dallas, Nashville, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.

The transaction brings together the best of both companies, creating scale that drives down costs, strengthens Kasa's commercial capabilities, and expands a platform already home to top-ranked properties across the country. That scale enhances performance across distribution, revenue management, sales and marketing, and guest engagement, while improving operating efficiency nationwide.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring the strong teams and capabilities from both organizations onto a unified Kasa platform. We expect our combined scale to deliver meaningful operating efficiencies and stronger commercial outcomes for owners," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "We're thrilled to welcome Mint House's buildings, owners and guests into the Kasa network."

Kasa brings deep experience managing complex operational transitions. To date, the company has successfully completed 35 hotel and apart-hotel management transitions across the country, executing with discipline, transparency, and minimal disruption for owners and guests. That transition expertise will be applied to ensure continuity and performance across the Mint House portfolio.

This strategic expansion reinforces Kasa's longstanding commitment to delivering high tech, high service hospitality designed for the modern traveler. Like the rest of Kasa's existing hotel and apart-hotel portfolio, these properties will continue to offer mobile-first check-in, 24/7 guest communications, and the kind of convenient, thoughtfully-designed experience that today's modern traveler has come to expect.

"Kasa and Mint House have always been aligned in our asset-light models and guest-centric operating philosophy. Our shared focus on operational excellence is why we chose Kasa for this transaction and our close collaboration will ensure a smooth transition. We believe this transaction will drive further benefits to all properties that are part of the Kasa portfolio." said Christian Lee, Mint House CEO.

As part of the transaction, Lee will join Kasa as a Senior Advisor to support the transition and promote continuity for owners and partners.

For Kasa's current owner partners, the addition of Mint House properties strengthens a platform designed to deliver long-term performance across a diverse portfolio of hospitality assets. With increased leverage on fixed costs and deeper commercial resources, Kasa is positioned to continue supporting owners through disciplined execution and seamless transitions, reinforcing its role as a trusted operating partner in the hospitality sector.

About Kasa

Kasa is the leading hotel and apartment hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler. Our robust hospitality operating system combines Kasa's proprietary technology and streamlined operations to deliver exceptional guest experiences and maximize property owner profitability. Kasa was founded by executives from KKR, Apollo, Goldman Sachs, and Airbnb to reimagine hospitality through a blend of institutional professionalism and technology-driven scalability.

With over 85 properties across the US and trusted partnerships with leading institutions such as Starwood Capital, Berkshire, and Brookfield, Kasa has become the industry standard for guests, property owners, and communities alike. Discover the Kasa advantage at kasa.com.

