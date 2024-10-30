Kasa Expands into New Orleans with Takeover of the Historic Lafayette Hotel

Preserving Elegance while Elevating the Guest Experience

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, a leading technology-powered hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager, proudly announces the opening of its newest property in the heart of New Orleans: the historic Lafayette Hotel, now rebranded as The Lafayette New Orleans by Kasa.

The Lafayette New Orleans by Kasa offers a seamless blend of timeless elegance and proven, guest-focused service.

Located in the Central Business District and just steps from the French Quarter, The Lafayette New Orleans has been a beloved landmark for locals and visitors since 1916. With its grand architecture, prime location, and the historic St. Charles Streetcar Line at its doorsteps, the hotel offers a nostalgic yet refreshing New Orleans experience.

As Kasa assumes management of this esteemed property, guests can expect a seamless blend of the hotel's timeless elegance, Kasa's proven, guest-focused service, and a reliable level of quality that travelers have come to trust nationally. "Our goal is to respect the history and charm of The Lafayette New Orleans while introducing elements of hospitality that today's modern guests value," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "We are excited to build upon the legacy of this iconic hotel and integrate our unique guest experience, which combines modern conveniences with the warmth and character that define New Orleans."

Kasa will continue to offer the hotel's beautifully designed rooms and suites, featuring French doors, Juliet balconies, and striking views of Lafayette Square. As part of Kasa's enhancements, guests will enjoy 24/7 virtual support, seamless check-in, and smart technology to deliver world-class comfort, convenience, and personalized service.

This expansion into New Orleans is a testament to the clear and differentiated value Kasa's model delivers to hotel owners and Kasa's commitment to providing exceptional stays in some of the world's most sought-after destinations. By embracing The Lafayette's rich history and enhancing it with its modern approach to hospitality, Kasa is creating a truly unique and unforgettable experience for every guest.

