Kasa Little Italy Opens, Setting A New Standard for Modern Travel in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, the leading provider of modern hospitality, proudly announces the opening of Kasa Little Italy, its newest property in downtown San Diego. This launch marks a significant milestone in modern accommodations within the city.

Located in the vibrant Little Italy neighborhood, the property places guests steps away from a dynamic culinary scene, bustling streets, and local charm. Its prime location offers easy access to San Diego's top attractions, including the Convention Center, the historic Gaslamp Quarter, and the picturesque waterfront, making it ideal for both leisure and business travelers.

Kasa Little Italy is more than just a place to stay; it's a destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can enjoy amenities such as an indoor and outdoor fitness center, yoga and Pilates studios, a sauna, a cold plunge, and a massage room. The property features an open-air deck with cozy gathering spaces, and early this year, an outdoor pool is slated to open, adding even more opportunities to enjoy San Diego's year-round sunshine.

Guests can choose from five distinct room categories, from chic studios to spacious one—and two-bedroom Kasas, many of which offer breathtaking bay views. Each accommodation is thoughtfully designed with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, and smart home technology, ensuring a seamless and comfortable stay.

"We're thrilled to bring Kasa to San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "This property showcases our ability to partner on one-of-a-kind new developments, delivering exceptional stays with amenities unmatched by nearby hotels."

This expansion marks Kasa's second property in San Diego, reinforcing its commitment to offering modern, digitally native accommodations in premier destinations.

For more information about Kasa Little Italy San Diego and to book your stay, please visit kasa.com.

Kasa is the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler. Our robust hospitality operating system combines Kasa's proprietary technology and streamlined operations to deliver exceptional guest experiences and maximize property owner profitability. With over 85 properties across the US and partnerships with leading institutions like Starwood Capital, Berkshire, and Brookfield, Kasa is becoming the industry standard for guests, property owners, and communities alike. Discover the Kasa advantage at kasa.com.

