Kasa Living, Inc. Opens New Location in Reno Experience District

The new luxury master-planned community will have 82 Kasa units and offer tech-enabled hospitality catered to business travelers with premium design and amenities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa Living, Inc., a national tech-enabled, flexible accommodations brand and operator, adds another property to its collection with an opening at Archive, a luxury apartment building located within Reno Experience District (RED), in Reno, NV. Kasa Archive Reno-Tahoe, as it will be known, is slated to open on August 15 in the innovative new development.

The 82 upscale designed units with large floor plans, high-end appliances and fixtures, and premium furniture are a mix of studios, 1-bedrooms, and 2-bedrooms. The property caters to various guests' needs, geared toward providing comfort and convenience to business travelers, those on temporary relocation, medical workers, and more.

Travelers will have access to the building's impressive amenities, ideal for both brief or extended stays, including ultrafast WiFi, co-working areas on the property, indoor-outdoor spaces, luggage lockers, a fitness center, and on-site parking. Beyond that, the RED complex boasts over 65,000+ square feet of retail space, a 2-acre public park with a jumbo LED screen and outdoor stage and is slated to become a shopping and dining center for Reno, conveniently located near the Reno/Tahoe International Airport. Additionally, the property's close proximity to Lake Tahoe makes it an attractive choice for guests looking to take advantage of the popular year-round destination.

Kasa offers its tech-enabled hospitality at the property, which includes a Virtual Front Desk that supports contactless check-in, 24/7 guest support, and hassle-free building access that leverages smart locks for safety, in addition to the building's impressive security.

"With the rising demand for corporate housing in this area, we are excited to open the Kasa Archive Reno-Tahoe in the high-growth Reno Experience District, that provides the type of amenities and prime location we know appeals to our guests," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa.

"We chose to work with Kasa for end-to-end property management because of their full-service approach and ability to cater to both residents and short-term rental guests, with best-in-class technology and trust and safety measures," said Kasey Suryan, Managing Partner at Lyon Living.

For more information about Kasa Archive Reno-Tahoe (2080 District Street, Reno, NV 89502), visit kasa.com.

About Kasa:

Kasa Living, Inc. is a tech-enabled, flexible accommodations brand and operator founded in San Francisco in 2016 by Roman Pedan. The company partners with real estate owners to transform units at multifamily and hospitality properties into professionally managed accommodations called Kasas. With technology and deep industry expertise–including professionals who previously drove growth at firms including Airbnb, KKR and Apollo–Kasa operates these accommodations and delivers reliable, high-quality, independent experiences to guests of all types. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com.

About Reno Experience District:

RED, short for Reno Experience District, is a master-planned community in Reno, NV that features three luxury apartment communities, an impressive 170-key hotel, a 2-acre public park, and is slated to have over 65,000 sq ft of thoughtful retail for guests and residents. Offering community programming such as farmers markets, art walks, and concerts, RED was developed to create exciting new experiences in Reno. To learn more, visit www.redreno.com

SOURCE Kasa Living