Kasa Unveils New Property in Downtown Asheville, Blending Historic Charm with Modern Hospitality

Situated in the picturesque Charlotte Street area, known for its Victorian and Arts and Crafts-style architecture, Kasa Downtown Asheville is just a mile from the bustling city center. The property, set to open on February 15, 2024, is located at 42 Furman Avenue, a site steeped in history. Originating as a welcoming boarding house in the 1920s and later known as the Sabel Apartments, this building has long been a beloved hub for both travelers and temporary residents.

Kasa Downtown Asheville boasts 16 uniquely themed units across four floors, each inspired by a different season and adorned with local artwork. These units, equipped with kitchenettes and contemporary appliances, offer flexibility for both short-term and extended stays. Designed to cater to the needs of both business and leisure guests, these spaces are meticulously crafted to enhance appeal and occupancy rates.

This new venture showcases Kasa's forward-thinking approach to real estate. The company's flexible management style and advanced, technology-driven service play a crucial role in achieving the long-term business goals of its investment partners, thus increasing both asset value and profitability.

"Our foray into Asheville represents more than just expansion; it's a commitment to intelligent growth and delivering real value to our investors," said Roman Pedan, Kasa's CEO and Founder. "As we explore new horizons, our focus remains on bringing our unique blend of comfort, style, and profitability to untapped markets."

Kasa Downtown Asheville is not just a property; it's a testament to Kasa's vision of transforming hospitality by harmonizing the past's charm with the future's possibilities.

About Kasa:

Kasa is the industry-standard brand and operator of flexible accommodations. Founded in 2016 by professionals who previously drove growth at firms Airbnb, KKR, and Apollo, Kasa combines deep technology and real estate expertise, operating from its New York headquarters.

Our company leverages its proprietary tech stack to partner with institutional real estate owners, turning single-family, multifamily, and hotel properties into short-term rentals that cater to modern business and leisure travelers—offering a perfect blend of dependability, comfort, and style.

At Kasa, we're driven by our vision to unleash the potential of liveable space by reimagining hospitality. This vision guides us toward our mission: to become the global accommodations brand of choice that is beloved by guests, indispensable to property partners, and desired by neighbors. We're not just changing how people travel; we're reimagining the potential of real estate assets, turning them into profitable and sustainable investments. For more information, visit www.kasa.com .

