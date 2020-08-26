Kasada Announces Appointments to Its Leadership Team in Support of Expanded Global Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasada , a leading global online traffic integrity solution and services provider, today announced the appointments of several technology veterans to support expanded operations worldwide, including a new focus on the U.S. market.

New leadership hires include:

Simone Archbold , Director of Customer Support. Simone is a versatile leader, manager, mentor and coach, with more than twenty years of experience and expertise in the tech industry. She is dedicated to building highly motivated, customer-driven technical teams and leaders, balancing a consistently exceptional customer experience with the growth and development of her teams. Prior to joining Kasada, Simone held various senior leadership positions in Great Britain and Australia , with a focus on enabling customer success. At Atlassian, she served as Director for Customer Support & Success across APAC. Based in Sydney , Simone is energized by her passion for people, collaboration, and inclusivity.





"Our new leadership team members bring a wealth of experience to their roles and will help us scale the business as we expand operations beyond our founding country of Australia," said Kasada CEO, Pascal Podvin. "Kasada has gained great momentum this year in fulfilling our mission of stopping malicious automation with our Series B funding, expansion into the U.S., and now with significant appointments to our leadership team. Their insight and leadership will move us forward and drive Kasada to the next level."

About Kasada

Operating globally since 2015 and trusted by enterprises worldwide, Kasada gives internet control and safety back to human beings through its category-defining digital traffic integrity solution. With Kasada, even the stealthiest cyber threats are foiled, from login to data scraping across web, mobile, and API channels. Scalable up to multi-billion-dollar companies, onboarded in just minutes, and designed to deliver clear ROI in multiple departments, Kasada's solution invisibly defends and enhances critical business assets while ensuring optimal online activity, with immediate and lasting traffic security. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit www.kasada.io.

