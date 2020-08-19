Kasada Recognized by CB Insights as a 2020 Cyber Defender

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasada , a leading global online traffic integrity solution and services provider, today announced that it has been recognized by CB Insights as a 2020 Cyber Defender . Kasada was one of 28 early- to mid-stage, high-momentum startups to make the list, each of which has pioneered technology with the potential to shape the future of cybersecurity.

Kasada was recognized as a 2020 Cyber Defender in the Credential Stuffing Abuse category for defending web assets and users from the abuse of stolen credentials. Cyber Defenders in this category are developing solutions to identify bots and create burdensome authentication processes for them, making credential stuffing more difficult and deterring hackers.

Kasada helps protect against credential stuffing by identifying malicious, automated web traffic or bots. The report further notes the company uses algorithms to detect signs of automation in web traffic and assigns increasingly difficult asymmetric cryptographic challenges to the traffic deemed as malicious.

"We are pleased to be recognized by CB Insights in the category of credential stuffing abuse. Malicious automated attacks are one of the biggest and most challenging problems in cybersecurity," said Kasada CEO, Pascal Podvin. "Our unique approach stops attacks from the very first request while making automated attacks financially unviable. With a time-to-value within 30 minutes and frictionless end user experience, the Kasada architecture is valued for its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and superior efficacy."

Kasada has recently announced new Series B funding led by Ten Eleven Ventures and plans to further expand its operations into the United States.

About Kasada

Operating globally since 2015 and trusted by enterprises worldwide, Kasada gives internet control and safety back to human beings through its category-defining digital traffic integrity solution. With Kasada, even the stealthiest cyber threats are foiled, from login to data scraping across web, mobile, and API channels. Scalable up to multi-billion-dollar companies, onboarding in just minutes, and designed to deliver clear ROI in multiple departments, Kasada's solution invisibly defends and enhances critical business assets while ensuring optimal online activity, with immediate and lasting web traffic security. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit www.kasada.io.

For more information:

Jonathon Doherty, Kasada, Inc., T: 973-449-2660, [email protected]

Bill Cox, Experience Communications for Kasada T: 208-863-6302, [email protected]

SOURCE Kasada

Related Links

http://www.kasada.io

