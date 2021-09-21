Kasasa® Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Partner Status

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa ®, the only financial technology partner committed to helping community banks and credit unions take back banking by equipping them with world-class financial products, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency Partner status. Kasasa is the fifth banking company in North America and the ninth banking company globally to receive the noteworthy designation.

The AWS Financial Services Competency Partners certification is a company-level accreditation that aims to manage risk, optimize operations, and extract insights from data – all while providing cloud-based offerings that help accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes. AWS Partner offerings empower users to launch new products faster while meeting the constantly changing regulatory, business, and customer requirements.

"Safety and privacy are always at the forefront of our minds, and we're deeply committed to securing our customers' most cherished asset: their data," said Hung Lee, Chief Information Security Officer of Kasasa who spearheaded the 10-month accreditation journey. "By promising to protect our customers' data as if it were our own, we strive to earn and preserve the trust of community financial institutions nationwide."

The certification attests to Kasasa's alignment with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which is built on five pillars: operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization.

"The core principles of AWS have natural synergies with Kasasa's mission to help community financial institutions succeed in a competitive industry," said Pradeep Ittycheria, Chief Technology Officer of Kasasa. "We are honored to receive this accreditation, and consider it a testament to our dedication to exceptional customer service and security. I want to thank the 18-person Kasasa team for making it possible."

Kasasa is committed to providing community banks and credit unions with the best products and digital experiences for account holders. With a mission to help keep money local, Kasasa partners exclusively with community financial institutions — the only place consumers can find their innovative banking solutions. Kasasa serves 900 community financial institutions nationwide, representing 3 million consumer bank accounts across 4,000 branches in all 50 states.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this by providing innovative banking solutions that increase loan volume and non-interest income to help drive immediate sources of revenue in a low-rate environment. Its branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting enable community banks and credit unions to recapture market share. For more information, please visit https://www.kasasa.com , or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn .

