Kasasa Partners with MANTL to Enhance Digital Banking Solutions for Financial Institutions and Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, today announced it is partnering with MANTL, a leading provider of account origination solutions, to empower financial institutions to deliver a superior digital banking experience.

Through the partnership, Kasasa offers its innovative retail banking products and MANTL will provide its best-in-class deposit origination technology, allowing financial institutions to remain competitive, provide a better customer experience, and unlock growth in a rapidly evolving banking market. MANTL's streamlined, user-friendly account opening process makes it easy to attract and retain consumer and business customers. With MANTL's omnichannel account opening platform, consumers can open an account online at a bank or credit union in an average of three minutes, and businesses can open an account online in under ten.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering financial institutions to leverage the best in digital technology to enhance customer experiences," said Tracy Zepeda, executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Kasasa. "Through the combination of our innovative banking products and MANTL's digital banking technologies, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver competitive solutions that meet our customers' growth and profitability goals."

"MANTL and Kasasa are committed to fostering an equitable banking landscape where banks and credit unions thrive," said David Carlson, VP of Sales at MANTL. "Kasasa has made a considerable impact in the banking space to date, and MANTL is thrilled to combine resources and expertise to ensure these institutions have access to state-of-the-art digital banking technology and are well-positioned to grow and succeed for years to come."

Kasasa partners exclusively with financial institutions, serving hundreds nationwide, representing over 2.7 million consumer bank accounts across 3,000+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders. To learn more, please visit Kasasa.com.

About Kasasa

Kasasa is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving real growth for banks and credit unions to help them recapture market share. Since 2003, their branded and private label retail products, world-class marketing, and expert consulting services have helped their clients attract, engage, and retain more consumers. Today, their combined network of financial institutions represents the 4th largest branch banking network in the country. For more information, please visit Kasasa.com or LinkedIn .

About MANTL

MANTL is a financial technology firm offering the industry's first Relationship Banking Platform. MANTL's unified account origination technology empowers banks and credit unions to seamlessly open loan and deposit accounts on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under three minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under 10 minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits each month. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure a smooth, high-quality experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New Jersey with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

