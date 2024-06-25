Kasasa Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service by Business Intelligence Group

Award-winning financial services and technology provider for community financial institutions recognized as Organization of the Year for its excellence in customer service

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, an award-winning financial services and technology provider for community banks and credit unions across the country, was awarded the 2024 Organization of the Year award in the small business category for its unwavering commitment to improving the customer experience.

The company attributes the win to its continued dedication in bringing better banking experiences to communities everywhere by providing a wide range of financial offerings that support the everyday needs of customers, including personal checking and savings accounts and loans, among others. Kasasa's network of community banks and credit unions combined represent the fourth largest branch banking network in the country.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for our excellence in customer service by Business Intelligence Group," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "This award is a true testament to the dedication of our entire team at Kasasa to providing our community bank and credit union partners with the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional financial services to their customers. This recognition motivates us to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries to deliver an unparalleled customer experience in the financial services industry."

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Kasasa for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Kasasa partners exclusively with credit unions and community financial institutions — the only place consumers can find their innovative banking solutions, including high yield checking and savings accounts and unique rewards offerings. Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 2.7 million consumer bank accounts across 3,000+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders.

Kasasa is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving real growth for community banks and credit unions to help them recapture market share. Since 2003, their branded retail products, world-class marketing, and expert consulting services have helped their clients attract, engage, and retain more consumers. Today, their combined network of community financial institutions represents the 4th largest branch banking network in the country. Kasasa is recognized for its Excellence in Customer Service as a small organization by the Business Intelligence Group in 2024. Kasasa also received high recognition and praise by the MUSE Creative Awards for its exceptional Best Day Ever Campaign. For more information, please visit Kasasa.com or LinkedIn .

