Kasasa's Best Day Ever Campaign Wins Six Awards in 2024 MUSE Creative Awards

The Best Dave Ever campaign, taking place from November 3-5 2023, was a nationwide effort on behalf of Kasasa, Charlie Rocket and hundreds of community financial institutions across the nation that exceeded a shared goal of reaching 100,000 acts of kindness in a single weekend

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, award-winning financial services and technology provider for community banks and credit unions across the country, was recognized for its exceptional Best Day Ever campaign by the MUSE Creative Awards in six categories. The company won five gold awards for Best PR Campaign, Best Integrated Campaign, Integrated Marketing Campaign, Brand Partnerships, and Best Marketing Campaign, as well as a silver award for Brand Engagement Event.

During the first-ever Best Day Ever weekend from November 3-5 last year, hundreds of community banks and credit unions across the country joined Kasasa and Charlie Rocket in a nationwide effort to perform 100,000 acts of kindness during the Best Day Ever weekend. The campaign exceeded this goal and tangibly impacted thousands of lives within small towns and big cities alike, leading to smiles all around, heartwarming gifts, encouraging messages, and so much more. This was the first time community financial institutions came together for such an event, demonstrating their local impact and the scale of their network. The hundreds of events hosted nationwide included park clean-ups, clothing and food drives, sharing envelopes with kind messages to strangers, among many others.

"Our Best Day Ever campaign's sweep at the MUSE Awards is a shining example of what's possible when communities and partners come together," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "We're honored to have collaborated with hundreds of banks and credit unions nationwide, alongside Charlie Rocket, to spread kindness and positivity. This recognition fuels our commitment to empowering local financial institutions and making consumers aware of the benefits of banking local."

The Best Day Ever event was designed to demonstrate the commitment community banks and credit unions have to the people in their communities. Community financial institutions preserve the vital human connection that is increasingly disappearing in the world of finance. This event also highlighted the scale of the Kasasa network of community banks and credit unions, which combined, represents the fourth largest branch banking network in the country.

About Kasasa

Kasasa is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for community banks and credit unions to help them recapture market share. Since 2003, their branded retail products, world-class marketing, and expert consulting services have helped their clients attract, engage, and retain more consumers. Today, their combined network of community financial institutions represents the fourth largest branch banking network in the country. Kasasa is recognized for its Excellence in Customer Service as a small organization by the Business Intelligence Group in 2024. Kasasa also received high recognition and praise by the MUSE Creative Awards for its exceptional Best Day Ever Campaign. For more information, please visit Kasasa.com or LinkedIn .

