Kaseya Continues Driving MSP Profitability and Efficiency with Launch of Kaseya 365 User at DattoCon Miami

Company Includes Newly Acquired SaaS Alerts' Innovative Technology in New Subscription

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya , the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software, today announced Kaseya 365 User, joining Kaseya 365 Endpoint which launched in April 2024, at DattoCon Miami . Kaseya 365 User gives managed service providers (MSPs) the ability to help their customers prevent, respond to and recover from threats to user identity and security. Kaseya also announced it has acquired SaaS Alerts , an industry-leading cybersecurity company that helps MSPs monitor and protect customer's SaaS application usage. SaaS Alerts' technology is included for free as part of the Kaseya 365 User subscription, adding significant value to the new subscription for MSPs.

"Our mission is to make our partners more profitable, by providing them a platform that provides far more AI-based automation than otherwise available, and offering that platform at a fraction of the cost," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "When we launched Kaseya 365 Endpoint earlier this year, the market response was astounding. Our goal from the beginning of our journey was to ensure our MSP partners get the recognition and financial benefits that match the enormous value they provide to SMBs around the world. Now, with Kaseya 365 User, we get to take another major step. Our partners can better protect themselves and their customers, automate service delivery and once again vastly improve their unit economics for greater profitability."

While small businesses power the global economy, their technology infrastructure is largely dependent on MSPs to protect user data and respond to ever-present cyber threats. With Kaseya 365 User and Kaseya 365 Endpoint, MSPs can now offer comprehensive protection for small business owners and their customers.

"Now more than ever, there is a massive advantage to being an MSP powered by Kaseya," said Nick Martin, Director of Managed Services, Mainstreet IT Solutions. "It's a true competitive advantage because with Kaseya 365 User we're getting more for less money, and we can pass along savings to our customers without sacrificing anything."

SaaS Alerts, a critical component of Kaseya 365 User, is the leading SaaS security platform for MSPs. This innovative technology allows MSPs to monitor and remediate any potential threat to their critical business applications or users in SaaS environments in real time and ensure critical business applications are safe from both internal and external threats.

"As cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, MSP tools need to evolve," said Jim Lippie, CEO, SaaS Alerts. "With cloud detection and response, MSPs can identify breaches and act on them quickly. This is a must-have for MSPs to protect their customers."

DattoCon Miami Highlights

This year's Kaseya DattoCon event includes nine training sessions and six workshops so attendees can become better versed in the products they already own. Notable sessions include keynotes with Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola, philanthropist and innovator Mick Ebeling, and wildlife photographer Ron Magill. The event will end with the much-anticipated Golden Datto and Cooper Cares Awards and a Fright Night Halloween party.

Additional key announcements from Kaseya include:

Backup Concierge Program: Backup is the last line of defense and one of the most important tools for an MSP, but it represents one of their largest spends and highest risks. Kaseya is committed to solving the challenge, both commercially and technically, with a $10M investment in the new Backup Concierge Program. This program is free for Kaseya Datto backup customers and is purpose-built to ensure they are optimizing their profitability, as well as supporting their technical needs throughout the data protection journey for new and existing clients.





Kaseya 365 User is a new subscription offering in addition to Kaseya 365 Endpoint (formerly Kaseya 365), which was introduced in April. Less than six months after launching, Kaseya 365 Endpoint now protects more than 5.5 million devices.

For more details on pricing and to learn more about how to migrate to Kaseya 365, please visit here.

DattoCon would not be possible without the generous support of partners who share Kaseya's commitment to helping MSPs thrive. A special thank you to Corporate Sponsor ThreatLocker and Diamond Sponsors CyberQP, SonicWall and MailProtector.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, Datto, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya's IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/ .

