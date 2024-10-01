Kaseya Launches FedRAMP Authorization Process

Company Commits to Becoming One of the First MSP-Centric Platform Vendors to Achieve FedRAMP Authorization

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya , the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software, today announced its commitment to achieve FedRAMP authorizations across its tech stack to support MSPs with their CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) and other compliance certification requirements. The company kickstarted this process with the engagement of third-party assessor organization (3PAO) vendor SERA-BRYNN and the appointment of Jon DePerro as VP, FedRAMP and Compliance Solutions.

"We've made a multimillion-dollar commitment in pursuit of FedRAMP authorization across our IT Complete platform. This investment ensures that partners Powered by Kaseya will leverage this authorization not only to power their SMB customers without disruption, but also to grow their business – making them more profitable," said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. "It will open massive opportunities for them as it's estimated more than 80,000 organizations will need a CMMC Level 2 certification. We are early adopters in the MSP space for this and are fully committed to making sure our partners have the best chance to achieve the highest levels of success."

Achieving FedRAMP authorization will enable Kaseya to address compliance among its MSPs working with the Department of Defense (DoD) and other agencies that will soon be using similar frameworks.

Kaseya is one of the first MSP-centric platform vendors to make a tangible commitment to achieving FedRAMP authorization. While many FedRAMP-authorized vendors support enterprise companies, Kaseya's authorization will give small and medium-sized businesses that support at the price and scale that meets their needs.

To champion this initiative, Kaseya has brought in Jon DePerro as VP of FedRAMP and Compliance Solutions. With over 20 years of experience in compliance serving as a counterintelligence officer for the U.S. Army for 15 years and spending the last five years building compliance solutions for MSPs, DePerro will play an integral role in Kaseya's quest to achieve FedRAMP authorization.

"Compliance is expanding into the MSP and IT industry as government agencies look to grapple with rampant cybercrime," said Max Pruger, GM of Kaseya's Audit and Compliance Suite. "MSPs who embrace compliance services as part of their security stack are positioning themselves to take advantage of new and lucrative revenue opportunities while providing a higher level of security to their customers. Jon's addition to our team brings an unparalleled level of compliance experience and will, ultimately, enable our customers to be ahead of the curve as early adopters of CMMC certifications and other pending regulatory requirements."

About Kaseya

