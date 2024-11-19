Kaseya Steps Up Its Backup Game for MSPs With Free Hardware for Datto SIRIS

Company also launches Backup Concierge Program and Next Gen Endpoint Backup

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software, unveiled exciting new initiatives around its Backup Suite. The announcements include free hardware for Datto SIRIS, the launch of the Backup Concierge Program and general availability of Next Gen Endpoint Backup.

"These programs demonstrate Kaseya's continued commitment to MSP profitability, and build on existing initiatives, such as FLEXspend for Backup," said Jerome Wendt, CEO and principal analyst, DCIG, LLC. "With that specific program, Kaseya positions customers to move their data protection spend as data moves – from SIRIS appliances to the cloud, SaaS and anywhere in-between. Kaseya has recently made significant strides to optimize its backup solutions to meet the rapidly changing backup and recovery demands of customers so MSPs may service them according to their individual needs."

MSPs can now afford to profitably provide the best disaster restoration in the industry to all their clients. Announced at DattoCon Miami, the company introduced free hardware for its flagship SIRIS appliances. Datto SIRIS S5-X and S5-X4 appliances are now available with free hardware for any term, even month-to-month. This allows MSPs to standardize their backup portfolio to increase efficiency while eliminating risk. According to one G2 review, "The Datto SIRIS line is the best BCDR solution on the market. When the client understands the true cost of downtime, they quickly understand the value that the Datto SIRIS line brings to their company," according to Tim C., President/CEO, TS Conard, Inc. Technology Solutions. For more information, click here.

"We believe that EVERY customer deserves Datto," said Frank DeBenedetto, general manager, MSP Suite, Kaseya. "With free hardware for SIRIS, MSPs can now profitably protect ALL their customers."

Kaseya has invested $10 million in its new Backup Concierge Program, which is free for Kaseya Datto backup customers. Backup is the last line of defense and one of the most critical tools for MSPs, but it also represents one of its largest costs and highest risks. With this purpose-built program, MSPs can ensure they are optimizing their profitability and supporting technical needs throughout the data protection journey for new and existing clients.

"This program ensures that MSPs' customers and all their backup needs are aligned on the same backup platform," said Johan Jongsma, general manager, Backup, Kaseya. "It features a dedicated backup solution architect, trained to help you close more deals, and also includes marketing assistance with pricing, packaging and quoting."

Next Gen Endpoint Backup has also expanded to offer better control, more flexibility and greater restore options – and still at a price point which makes it more profitable than any competitive solution on the market. The solution is tailored for MSPs with centralized, policy-based management; smart scheduling with customer controls (i.e. business hours); full control over throttling, data regions and selective backup configurations (inclusions/exclusions); and is fully integrated with popular MSP solutions like IT Glue, PSAs, RMMs and more.

