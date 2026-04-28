Kaseya Unveils the First Agentic IT Management Platform - Turning Data into Autonomous Action

Powered by Kaseya Intelligence, Kaseya's platform combines the industry's deepest real-world IT dataset with an execution layer that acts with accuracy

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading global provider of AI-powered IT management and cybersecurity software, today introduced the first agentic IT management platform – powered by Kaseya Intelligence.

Unlike traditional IT management tools that surface insights for humans to act on, Kaseya's platform combines comprehensive data across IT operations, cybersecurity, and cyber resilience with an execution layer that autonomously takes action – triaging tickets, containing threats, verifying backups, and optimizing workflows without manual intervention.

This is the core architectural difference. Every major technology vendor has added AI. But AI built on partial data and disconnected tools produces recommendations that are frequently inaccurate – creating more work, not less. Kaseya is the only platform with unified data spanning endpoints, help desks, security operations, and backup infrastructure, paired with the ability to execute across all systems from a single platform. The result is not just intelligence. It is accurate, autonomous action.

"The industry doesn't need another AI feature bolted onto a disconnected tool," said Rania Succar, Chief Executive Officer of Kaseya. "What MSPs and IT teams need is a platform that runs their operations – one that sees across every system, understands context, and acts autonomously. That's what we've built. Kaseya Intelligence is the engine. The platform is the operating system. And the outcome is IT that manages itself."

Why Only Kaseya Can Deliver This

Kaseya Intelligence is the engine at the core of the platform – built on more than 1 billion help desk tickets, 3 exabytes of backup data, and 17 million managed endpoints. This is not a general-purpose AI layer. It is a purpose-built system trained on real-world data at a scale no competitor can match.

But data alone is not enough. What separates Kaseya from the rest of the market is what happens after the AI thinks. Competitors surface a recommendation and hand it to a technician. Kaseya's platform closes the loop – executing the action, validating the outcome, and learning from it. This is the difference between AI as a feature and AI as an operating system.

Today's Announcements

The platform vision is already being delivered across three major releases announced today at Kaseya Connect Global:

Agentic Digital Specialists

The service delivery layer powered by Intelligence. Kaseya has introduced AI-powered Digital Specialists that autonomously handle high-volume IT tasks – starting with Ticket Triage, which automatically categorizes and routes tickets with high accuracy, reducing errors and accelerating resolution.

"20 to 30% of our tickets aren't categorized correctly today," said Koos Ligtenberg, Business Unit Director, Advisor ICT. "That creates all kinds of downstream issues – including billing inaccuracies. From what we're seeing in early testing, we believe the Ticket Triage Digital Specialist will eliminate up to 80% of those errors. This is a huge deal for us."

Kaseya's Ticket Triage Digital Specialist is generally available today for Autotask Ultimate customers. Additional Digital Specialists spanning IT operations, cybersecurity, and cyber resilience will follow.

Unified Cyber Resilience

Kaseya has unified on-prem, SaaS, Endpoint, and Cloud backup into a single integrated portal – eliminating the fragmented tool sprawl that forces technicians to manage recovery across disconnected vendors. Powered by Kaseya Intelligence, the Unified Cyber Resilience Portal delivers actionable insights through connected workflows and intelligent prioritization, AI-driven screenshot verification with greater than 99.9% accuracy, and compliance coverage including FIPS capabilities and FedRAMP readiness.

Coverage is expanding further across cloud and virtualization. Azure Files support is now generally available, extending Azure VM protection to file shares and unstructured data – giving partners a cost-effective way to protect critical Azure workloads beyond a single-cloud environment. Agentless Hyper-V backup follows in June 2026, protecting virtual machines without individual agents to deploy or maintain.

Kaseya SIEM

Kaseya SIEM is now generally available – a purpose-built solution that delivers enterprise-grade security operations for MSPs and IT teams without the complexity and cost of traditional SIEM platforms. It unifies telemetry across endpoint, network, cloud, identity, and email, correlating signals from more than 60 data sources to detect and respond to threats across the full attack surface.

Unlike traditional SIEMs that require dedicated security engineers, or managed-only offerings that limit control, Kaseya SIEM gives IT teams enterprise-grade detection without enterprise-grade staffing. Cross-surface correlation shows technicians the full attack picture in one interface, without a specialist to parse it. Automated response contains threats in minutes, acting across systems instead of bouncing alerts back to a human. Tunable detection cuts noise, and 400-day log retention covers compliance out of the box. For customers who'd rather not run a SOC in-house, a 24/7 team of real security experts – accelerated by Kaseya Intelligence – delivers the coverage of a dedicated SOC without the burden of building one.

Accelerating Innovation

These releases reflect an accelerating pace of innovation, with more than 100 new features and enhancements delivered in the last 90 days. Kaseya Intelligence is embedded across the platform today and will continue to power new capabilities across IT operations, cybersecurity, and cyber resilience – moving the industry from tools that inform to a platform that acts.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading global provider of AI-powered IT management and cybersecurity software, delivering an integrated platform that helps MSPs and businesses manage infrastructure, secure environments, protect data, and streamline operations. Trusted by more than 40,000 organizations worldwide, Kaseya enables customers to improve productivity, reduce complexity, and scale efficiently. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

SOURCE Kaseya