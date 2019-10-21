Kashmir Journalist Aarti Tikoo to Discuss Situation in Kashmir at National Press Club

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 24th, the Hindu American Foundation will host award-winning journalist Aarti Tikoo, Assistant Senior Editor, Times of India (New Delhi), at the National Press Club, Bloomberg Room, for a discussion entitled "Locked Down or Liberated? The Story of Kashmir" from 9:30am to 10:30am. Tikoo has reported on and from the region for nearly two decades, most recently from inside the Kashmir Valley since August 5th, when the government repealed Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

Ms. Tikoo was invited to Capitol Hill this week as a witness at a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia' where she provided eye-witness testimony about the situation in Kashmir to Members of Congress.

With over 18 years of experience in conflict-reporting and analysis, she has broken some of the biggest news stories and exclusive interviews on Kashmir and Pakistan. In addition to her reporting credentials, Tikoo has a strong background on foreign and security policy combined with on-the-ground knowledge. She has also studied the impact of militant violence on education.

Proficient in print, online, multi-media and social media technologies, she writes on a wide range of issues concerning politics, economics, violence and international relations. Besides Kashmir, she has reported from other conflict zones of India— Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Previously Tikoo worked with other major national publications in India and has written opinion pieces in various national and international publications. She holds two Masters degrees in Political Science and English from the University of Jammu, as well as a Masters in International Affairs from Columbia University. During her time in New York, she worked briefly at Columbia University, the United Nations and the BBC.

Tikoo is a Times Aspire award winner for her various accomplishments as an editor and a WISCOMP fellowship awardee.

Space is limited and RSVP is required. To register or for more information please visit www.bit.ly/KashmirNPC or contact Taniel Koushakjian at (202) 903-5362 or taniel@hafsite.org.

