Kashmiri Grassroots Politicians Speak About the Progress Achieved Since the Abrogation of Article 370

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Peace Studies hosted a panel discussion: Kashmir - From Turmoil to Transformation: perspectives from the ground, on March 23 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

Mr. Mir Junaid, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, and Mr. Touseef Raina, President of the Municipal Council of Baramulla in J&K, spoke about grassroots efforts for the development of J&K, including economic and social progress, global investment in the region, and opportunities for startups. Mr. Se-Hoon Kim, a columnist with the Sunday Guardian, moderated the discussion, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Junaid spoke about the power of collective action and resistance and how his determination to bring positive change and advocate for peace and justice was met with extreme brutality and violence. "Non-state actors attempted to silence me and my comrades with an AK 47, leaving me in a coma for six months. But I refused to let their violent tactics dictate the future of Kashmir and to deter those who yearn for progressive change."

"For the first time, we saw our children going to school in continuity for more than 300 days in the year," said Junaid. "Education is something which creates, which builds the future of nations. And when we see our kids going to school in continuity, without any fear or disruption, it makes us extremely happy."

Raina noted that people have heard of Kashmir mainly in the context of conflict, death, and destruction. "That has been our fate for several generations. I was born in a time of intense and terrible violence. But several of my generations are sick and tired of violence. We want peace, prosperity, and better opportunities. Why should we live in killing fields because powerful forces in other parts of the world want to sell this or that and influence geopolitics this way or that?"

Raina added he used to have a different opinion on Article 370 and had written an article in the past that its abrogation may alienate the youth." I was wrong. Because when I saw the government taking a stand for the rights for democracy at the grassroots to empower panchayats and the municipalities, it changed my opinion."

Junaid added, "We attribute the normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. It is directly proportionate to the abrogation of article 370. We have seen a sea of relief from terrorism. We have seen political stability on the grassroots level after 370."

The International Center for Peace Studies (ICPS) was started in 1993 to build a community of like-minded scholars, experts, academics, and social activists engaged in constructive discussions and discourse on themes relating to peace and reconciliation. The Center works toward making the world a safer and more secure place to live in, by ensuring intercultural understanding and harmony.

SOURCE International Center for Peace Studies