Kasimayari Group Announces Institutional Versatile Portfolios Platform is in its Final Steps of Development

With Institutional Versatile Portfolios, advisors can customize the platform to meet their business needs by determining their portfolio strategies and account features, setting each portfolio's asset allocation and selecting their ETFs. They can also brand the client experience with their firm's logo and contact information.

Upon completion of an initial Investor Profile Questionnaire – a series of questions about the investor's investing goals and risk tolerance – the advisor's client is mapped to one of the advisor-designed portfolios. Advisors then make a final review of the client's profile and portfolio assignment and adjust it if necessary before approving it, at which time money can be invested. All portfolios must maintain a minimum allocation of 4 percent in cash.

Once established, these accounts can be automatically enrolled, with the advisor's client's agreement, for electronic delivery of trade confirmations, statements, communications and other documents, and advisors' clients can access their account using Kasimayari Group or through a dedicated website and mobile app.

Institutional Versatile Portfolios accounts will be displayed in Kasimayari Group Advisor Center alongside the advisor's other client accounts.

"Institutional Versatile Portfolios is a pivotal addition to the breadth of offerings for RIAs at Kasimayari Group," said Umeji Tsubasa, Chief Investment Officer for Kasimayari Group. "Using technology to automate portions of the investment process can create efficiencies and scale for firms and enables them to augment their full-service wealth management capabilities for a broader range of clients."

About Kasimayari Group

Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager, based in Tokyo with a considerable amount of funds invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high net worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia's leading emerging markets investment managers.

Press Contact

Fumie Ogawa

+81-705-5597-633

pr@kasimayari.com

Website: https://kasimayari.com

SOURCE Kasimayari Group

Related Links

https://kasimayari.com

