Kasisto Democratizes Financial Services Industry's Leading Conversational AI Technology with Latest Release of KAI, its Open and Extensible Digital Experience Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasisto, today announced groundbreaking advancements to KAI, it's leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, that completely redefines the way financial institutions create previously unimaginable digital experiences for their customers. KAI empowers clients with its comprehensive tools and APIs, unmatched and patented security, industry-leading Natural Language Understanding (NLU) as well as learnings from a vast amount of industry data, to design, build, manage, and train financially intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants using their own in-house business analysts, content managers, data scientists and engineers.

Conversational AI that enables digital experiences has become a strategic need for the financial services industry, and an imperative for banking CIOs and CTOs. According to Gartner's 2019 CIO Agenda, 31% of enterprise CIOs have already deployed conversational platforms with sustained growth expected over the next three years.

KAI delivers industry-leading self-service capabilities which are important to today's banking technology and business teams. With advanced tooling, utilities, and APIs, anyone from business users to data scientists and engineers within banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions can access Kasisto's Conversational AI technology to easily build new use cases and experiences that meet the changing needs of their banking customers.

KAI is providing financial institutions with all the tools, open APIs, SDKs and analytics that are essential to delivering intelligent and immersive conversational experiences to banking customers. KAI leverages years' worth of customer interaction data, AI model training, and best practices from production deployments at some of the largest financial institutions in the world, which is unsurpassed by any other vendor in the market.

"We have witnessed the financial services industry realize the benefits of intelligent virtual assistants and have watched the move from cross-industry generic platforms and unintelligent bots to financially-savvy, self-service platforms such as KAI," said Zor Gorelov, CEO of Kasisto. "Banking technologists and their business teams can now have the best of both worlds, by leveraging KAI's open and extensible platform architecture, technology teams can build advanced new use cases and customer experiences, while their business counterparts can use GUI tools to manage, enhance and measure KAI-powered virtual assistants. With this release, we are now starting the democratization of Conversational AI throughout the financial services industry. This is an exciting moment for Kasisto and the industry as a whole."

The democratization of KAI includes the ability to:

Achieve complete self-service using KAI's open and extensible platform architecture

Quickly prototype and rapidly deploy new intents and skills - without additional programming

intents and skills - Leverage a robust suite of APIs for channel support, intent building, AI training, and secure enterprise integration to enable end-to-end conversational experience

Use natural language understanding capabilities that have been trained on tens of millions of utterances to understand the language of banking and finance in multiple languages

Adhere to strict corporate security, authentication, and record retention policies by leveraging Kasisto's patented security protocols and SOC II certification

"Digibank was founded on the mission of helping customers to 'live more, bank less', and to achieve that mission we needed to build a bank that offered digital experiences and services that are fit for purpose in everyday life," said Sandeep Lal, Managing Director and Head of E-business at DBS Bank. "We are using KAI to create digital experiences that are specifically tailored to the needs of our customers. As banking evolves, we have to have technology that is open and extensible in order to build new use cases. KAI gave us the conversational base which was integrated into a wide internal ecosystem combining existing digital channels with NLP technology."

