Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) and Encourages HFFG Shareholders with Investment Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) ("HF Foods") on behalf of the company's stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether HF Foods and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

HF Foods shareholders who would like to learn more about the investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at [email protected], or by filling out our online form at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/hf-foods-group/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm, including our recent monetary recoveries for investors, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC