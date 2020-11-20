Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and Encourages APO Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") (NYSE: APO) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Apollo and/or the company's officers and directors have violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions, causing injury to Apollo and its investors.

Apollo shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/apollo-global-management-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

CONTACT:



D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

