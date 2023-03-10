Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. Proposed Buyout and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm - FOCS

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed shareholder buyout of Focus Financial Partners Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOCS) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On February 27, 2023, Focus announced that it would be acquired by private investment firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC ("CDR") and Stone Point Capital LLC ("Stone Point") at a price of $53.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Focus investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Focus investors will be receiving sufficient payment for their FOCS shares, as the proposed $53.00 per share buyout price is less than a 10% premium to Focus' closing price of $50.20 per share on the prior trading day, and is significantly lower than Focus' closing price of over $68.00 per share in November 2021. The investigation also seeks to determine whether Focus' officers and/or directors violated their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell Focus to CD&R and Stone Point.

Focus investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] or [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/focus-financial-partners/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

