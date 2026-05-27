Kaskela Law LLC Announces Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stockholder Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Kaskela Law LLC

May 27, 2026, 08:01 ET

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --  Kaskela Law is investigating Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) ("Reservoir Media") on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Reservoir Media and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Reservoir Media shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at [email protected], to receive important information about their legal rights and options. 

Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/reservoir-media/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:  

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation).  Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
([email protected])
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
([email protected])
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 - 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.  

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Is $9.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Shareholders?

Is $9.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Shareholders?

Kaskela Law is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) ("Amex GBT") shareholders to...
Is $16.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Shareholders? Kaskela Law Encourages SEM Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights and Options to Seek Additional Compensation

Is $16.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Shareholders? Kaskela Law Encourages SEM Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights and Options to Seek Additional Compensation

Kaskela Law is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM) ("Select Medical") shareholders to...
More Releases From This Source