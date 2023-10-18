Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) ("Axon") on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

On August 30, 2023, Reuters published an article entitled "At Taser Maker Axon, Ex-Staffers Say Loyalty Meant Being Tased or Tattooed," which reported in detail "the all-in corporate culture at Axon, which has tested employees' commitment and fealty in unusual ways – through measures that some embraced wholeheartedly by others felt were extreme and potentially dangerous."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Axon's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Long-term Axon stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ( [email protected] / [email protected] ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/axon-enterprise/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

