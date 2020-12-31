Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. ("Hallmark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HALL) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

Current Hallmark stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of Hallmark's common stock prior to March 5, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/hallmark-financial-services-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Recently an amended shareholder securities fraud complaint was filed against Hallmark and certain of the Company's senior executive officers on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Hallmark's common stock between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period, although publicly representing that the Company's loss reserve process was sufficient and accurate, Hallmark (i) was deliberately and systematically manipulated and understated loss reserves in order to overstate its reported net income and (ii) lacked effective internal accounting controls to prevent such manipulation.

The complaint further alleges that, during March 2020, shares of Hallmark's common stock declined more than 78% in value after the Company issued a series of negative disclosures concerning its loss reserves.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Hallmark's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

