Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On December 17, 2019, LogMeIn announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Francisco Partners at a price of $86.05 per share in cash.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $86.05 per share represents adequate consideration for LogMeIn's shares, and whether LogMeIn's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LogMeIn to Francisco Partners.

LogMeIn stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/logmein-inc/, for additional investigation about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

