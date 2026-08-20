Kasm Technologies and Everfox Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Secure Cross Domain Workspace Access for Government and Defense

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Kasm Technologies

Aug 20, 2026, 07:00 ET

McLEAN, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, the platform for secure, containerized desktop and application delivery, and Everfox, a leader in cross domain solutions for classified and high-assurance environments, today announced a strategic technology partnership. The joint solution enables government, defense, and intelligence agencies to securely access applications and desktops across multiple classification levels from a single device - without endpoint sprawl, local data persistence, or mission disruption.

The partnership pairs Kasm Workspaces' container-native, ephemeral workspace platform with Everfox's Trusted Thin Client, a purpose-built zero-trust endpoint for secure cross domain access. Together, they replace the multi-endpoint, multi-VDI-stack approaches that have long driven up cost and operational complexity in classified environments. Sessions are policy-enforced, centrally managed, and fully wiped at termination - ensuring no data is left behind regardless of classification level.

For agencies looking to modernize cross domain infrastructure, the joint solution eliminates the requirement for a full rip-and-replace. Kasm Workspaces integrates with existing hypervisors, cloud environments, and identity providers, while Everfox's Trusted Thin Client enables secure domain bridging on validated hardware - together allowing agencies to adopt modern workspace delivery on top of current infrastructure and transition at a pace that does not put critical missions at risk.

"Everfox and Kasm work together to securely connect users across domains while modernizing the desktop experience. Everfox enables trusted cross-domain access, and Kasm replaces rigid legacy VDI with a flexible, on-premise platform that lets customers evolve their infrastructure without vendor lock-in."
Daniel Ben-Chitrit, Chief Product Officer, Kasm Technologies

The joint solution is available now. For more information, visit kasm.com/alliance-partnership/everfox or contact Everfox at everfox.com.

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies delivers a modern platform for secure, containerized desktop and application access. Kasm Workspaces streams browsers, desktops, and applications directly to users through ephemeral, policy-controlled sessions, eliminating the cost, rigidity, and risk of traditional VDI. Learn more at kasm.com.

About Everfox

Everfox is a leader in cross domain solutions, providing trusted access and secure data transfer across networks operating at different classification levels or security controls. Designed for high-assurance and classified environments, Everfox solutions are purpose-built for government, defense, and intelligence organizations. Learn more at everfox.com.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies

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